Thulas Nxesi holds the fort as Ayanda Dlodlo leaves public service and administration for World Bank job
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday appointed employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi as acting public service and administration minister.
Former public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo has been appointed an executive director on the board of the World Bank in Washington.
TimesLIVE reported that Dlodlo held a farewell attended by staff and advisers at Melrose Arch last week.
The Sunday Times reported that senior government officials had said Dlodlo was expected to assume the position of executive director representing the three African seats on the 25-member board of the institution.
The Presidency confirmed this on Monday.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa thanks minister Dlodlo who has served government and the nation in various leadership roles including, since 2017, four ministerial portfolios of communications, home affairs, state security and public service and administration.
“The president wishes the former minister well in her new responsibility in which she will be one of three board members representing the interests of 25 African member states,” Ramaphosa's spokesperson Tyrone Seale, said in a statement on Monday.
He said Ramaphosa also wished Nxesi well in providing continuity in the functioning and impact of the department of public service and administration.
“Minister Nxesi will continue to perform his responsibilities as minister of employment and labour while acting as minister of public service and administration,” said Seale.
Since the news of Dlodlo's departure, speculation about a cabinet reshuffle has been rife.
It is not clear when Ramaphosa will make an announcement on Dlodlo's permanent replacement.
TimesLIVE
