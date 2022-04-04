×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Thulas Nxesi holds the fort as Ayanda Dlodlo leaves public service and administration for World Bank job

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
04 April 2022 - 16:12 By TimesLIVE
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has been appointed acting public service and administration minister. File photo.
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has been appointed acting public service and administration minister. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday appointed employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi as acting public service and administration minister.

Former public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo has been appointed an executive director on the board of the World Bank in Washington.

TimesLIVE reported that Dlodlo held a farewell attended by staff and advisers at Melrose Arch last week.

The Sunday Times reported that senior government officials had said Dlodlo was expected to assume the position of executive director representing the three African seats on the 25-member board of the institution.

The Presidency confirmed this on Monday. 

Ayanda Dlodlo blocks R2m salary for former DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela

Former DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has lost out on a R2m government salary, despite an application by Western Cape premier Alan ...
Politics
3 days ago

“President Cyril Ramaphosa thanks minister Dlodlo who has served government and the nation in various leadership roles including, since 2017, four ministerial portfolios of communications, home affairs, state security and public service and administration.

“The president wishes the former minister well in her new responsibility in which she will be one of three board members representing the interests of 25 African member states,” Ramaphosa's spokesperson Tyrone Seale, said in a statement on Monday.

He said Ramaphosa also wished Nxesi well in providing continuity in the functioning and impact of the department of public service and administration.

“Minister Nxesi will continue to perform his responsibilities as minister of employment and labour while acting as minister of public service and administration,” said Seale.

Since the news of Dlodlo's departure, speculation about a cabinet reshuffle has been rife. 

It is not clear when Ramaphosa will make an announcement on Dlodlo's permanent replacement. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Public service department gears up for lifestyle audit imbizo

Deputy minister of public service and administration Chana Pilane-Majake on Wednesday said her department was ready to proceed with the process of ...
News
2 weeks ago

'Perjury is lying to a court': Freedom Under Law on sentencing of Bathabile Dlamini

“The sentence underlines the seriousness of the offence of which she was convicted,” Freedom Under Law (FUL) said.
News
1 day ago

Home affairs open until 6.30pm on Monday as services go back online

The department of home affairs is back online after a broken cable affected services on Friday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  2. Blow for David Mabuza as Ramaphosa’s backers snatch ANC Mpumalanga Politics
  3. ‘Keep our tax affairs a secret,’ ANC tells Sars Politics
  4. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics

Latest Videos

Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return
EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'