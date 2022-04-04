Thulas Nxesi holds the fort as Ayanda Dlodlo leaves public service and administration for World Bank job

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday appointed employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi as acting public service and administration minister.

Former public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo has been appointed an executive director on the board of the World Bank in Washington.

TimesLIVE reported that Dlodlo held a farewell attended by staff and advisers at Melrose Arch last week.

The Sunday Times reported that senior government officials had said Dlodlo was expected to assume the position of executive director representing the three African seats on the 25-member board of the institution.

The Presidency confirmed this on Monday.