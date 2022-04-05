Could Sipho Hlomuka be on his way out of Sihle Zikalala's administration?

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka is said to be on his way out of premier Sihle Zikalala's administration.

Hlomuka was mum about talk of his pending exit when contacted on Tuesday, but senior party leaders in KZN told TimesLIVE they were aware that he has negotiated for a senior position in the national department of co-operative governance and tradition affairs.

A senior party leader said: “I just heard it this past weekend but not from him.”

TimesLIVE understands that the national department has been in contact with the government of KZN about the move — but Hlomuka was yet to inform his boss, premier Sihle Zikalala.

Hlomuka did not respond to texts and calls seeking his comment.