Politics

Could Sipho Hlomuka be on his way out of Sihle Zikalala's administration?

Cogta MEC is said to have negotiated for a senior administrative post in the national department of Cogta

05 April 2022 - 19:16 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance  and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka is said to be on his way out of premier Sihle Zikalala's administration.

Hlomuka was mum about talk of his pending exit when contacted on Tuesday, but senior party leaders in KZN told TimesLIVE they were aware that he has negotiated for a senior position in the national department of co-operative governance and tradition affairs. 

A senior party leader said: “I just heard it this past weekend but not from him.”

TimesLIVE understands that the national department has been in contact with the government of KZN about the move — but Hlomuka was yet to inform his boss, premier Sihle Zikalala. 

Hlomuka did not respond to texts and calls seeking his comment.

His spokesperson Senzo Mzila said: “The department and MEC is not aware of such, thus cannot comment further.”

Many ANC insiders who spoke to TimesLIVE regarding the matter could not say what motivated Hlomuka to take the decision. They said all attempts to get him to stay have failed.

Hlomuka could join the national department of Cogta as a deputy director-general.

It is unclear if Hlomuka will stand for any position in the province's upcoming ANC provincial conference.

