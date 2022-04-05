LISTEN | State of disaster could be reinstated if need arises, says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has defended the government’s decision to terminate the national state of disaster amid fears about a possible fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This as some parts of the world battle new variants and a fifth wave of infections.

Asked if this had been a wise decision and what it would mean for the country, Dlamini-Zuma said the government could again declare a state of disaster if the situation called for it.