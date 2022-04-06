×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

DA slams Rahima Moosa Hospital CEO for 'failing' pregnant women

06 April 2022 - 11:40
Gauteng MEC for health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visited the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. File image.
Gauteng MEC for health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visited the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. File image.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The DA in Gauteng has criticised the provincial health department and CEO of Rahima Moosa Hospital Nozuko Mkabayi after a video of unattended pregnant women caused outrage on social media. 

The party said the health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi disclosed in a written reply to its questions in the Gauteng legislature that Mkabayi was appointed in January last year but has only been at the hospital for 182 days and mostly worked remotely.

Mokgethi said Mkabayi, as all senior managers, is allowed to work remotely though she is accessible 24/7 via her cellphone and email and she has “diligently delivered” all tasks handed to her.

The DA called on the department to ensure that essential workers and managers are physically at work to ensure the smooth running of hospitals.

I am astounded that a hospital CEO is not full-time at the hospital to ensure that everything runs smoothly. No wonder she doesn’t know that pregnant women sleep on the floor and blames opposition parties for staging a video that highlighted this outrageous situation.”

The video was shared by Patriotic Alliance member and City of Joburg health MMC Ashley Sauls. 

Mokgethi visited the hospital on Monday to assess the situation.

The department said the hospital has, in the past decade, experienced an increase in patients and stands second only to Baragwanath Hospital in deliveries.

The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital has taken note of the complaint and the matter has since been escalated to the Quality Assurance Unit. It is being investigated.

“The hospital has, over the past decade, experienced an increased patient load from 10,000 to 16,000 deliveries a year, which is the second highest in the country after Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.”

It does not have a policy of turning away patients, the department said, and pledged to find short-term solutions to manage incoming patients while the long-term solution was to increase capacity in the region.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

DA slams Nersa’s failure to hold public hearings over proposed electricity price increase

The DA has slammed the National Energy Regulator of SA for proposing an electricity price increase of 7.47% without holding public hearings.
Politics
1 day ago

Ayanda Dlodlo blocks R2m salary for former DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela

Former DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has lost out on a R2m government salary, despite an application by Western Cape premier Alan ...
Politics
4 days ago

DA 'lost the motion but won the argument': John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen believes while his party lost the vote on the motion of no confidence in the cabinet, it won the argument.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  2. Gwen Ramokgopa sings Ramaphosa’s praises as ANC edges closer to elective ... Politics
  3. Blow for David Mabuza as Ramaphosa’s backers snatch ANC Mpumalanga Politics
  4. ‘Keep our tax affairs a secret,’ ANC tells Sars Politics
  5. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space