Redi Tlhabi throws shade at the EFF with Rupert & Rothschild wine jab

Broadcaster Redi Tlhabi has thrown shade at the EFF’s march to Johann Rupert’s farms on Wednesday, suggesting the businessman may give the party some of his wine.

Party leader Julius Malema will lead a march to Rupert’s farms in Stellenbosch and deputy Floyd Shivambu will lead a group of protesters to the billionaire’s farms in Mpumalanga. They hope to “confront” Rupert about land issues.

Taking to social media, Tlhabi shared a picture of wine made in partnership between the Rupert and Rothschild families.

She said the premium wine was served at a gala dinner and jabbed that the EFF should get a bottle while confronting Rupert.

“This wine, served at an EFF gala dinner a while back, is absolutely delicious! Just perfect! I hope Rupert appreciated the support and will share some of the stock today. It’s the right thing to do,” she quipped.