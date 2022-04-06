LISTEN | Release land before revolution visits you, Malema tells Johann Rupert

“Anyone who says they bought this land, bought it with the money that was coming from the proceeds of crime. They bought it from money that was coming from the exploitation of black people,” he said.

Malema claimed the Rupert and Oppenheimer families were the face of a land crime that was committed in this country.

“That is why we are here to say to Rupert, your riches come from stealing from black people. Your riches come from exploiting black people,” Malema said.

He addressed the alleged exploitation of black farm workers, saying some were paid with alcohol.

“You are not rich because you are smarter than us. You are rich because your forefathers committed a black genocide and stole our cattle and killed our leaders and took everything that belongs to us,” he said.

“The sea belongs to us, the minerals of this country belong to us and we demand that all of those things must be returned to the hands of the rightful owners. We are here today to confront white monopoly capital. We, as the EFF, exist everywhere. Here in Stellenbosch, we exist and the programme of land expropriation starts, it will also start from here in Stellenbosch and we will reclaim our land.