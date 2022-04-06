×

Politics

RECORDED | eThekwini mayor briefs media on appointment of municipal manager

06 April 2022 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is briefing the media on Wednesday on planned adjustments and improvements in service delivery and the appointment of a municipal manager.

