RECORDED | eThekwini mayor briefs media on appointment of municipal manager
06 April 2022 - 09:45
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is briefing the media on Wednesday on planned adjustments and improvements in service delivery and the appointment of a municipal manager.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.