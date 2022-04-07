'You will not be drunk in foreign streets': Pandor lectures SA diplomats

“It is complex, nuanced and difficult but you have the ability to carry it through. What these tasks require are astute, strategic, focused, well-informed diplomats, fully cognisant of their value to SA. I believe you all fit the criteria,” she said.

“Our heads of mission must be leaders in finding innovative ways of promoting our country to the world and it starts with portraying a positive image of SA both in public and in private.

“I know that you have those private conversations with representatives of other countries in the countries that you are elected but when you are whispering together, whisper positively, don’t whisper negatively about our country,” Pandor continued.

“SA must portray to the world that it has what it takes to compete on the world stage. You have to help our president and our government rebuild investor confidence and indicate that SA is a clearly sophisticated and promising emerging market that offers a unique combination of highly developed first-world economic infrastructure and a vibrant market.”

Pandor said she hoped they would engage prospective investors and take the initiative to forge good relationships between companies abroad and producers and manufacturers in SA.

This was one of the performance indicators that Dirco director-general Zane Dangor would be looking at when assessing their performances.

“Take advantage of the trend from the pandemic era of digital conferencing to facilitate linkages between SA’s agriculture producers and importers in your host markets.”