Pandor hits back at critics, says SA’s non-aligned position does not mean it condones Russia

She said the world had never seen “concomitant actions” with regards to other conflicts, including those where the laws of war and the UN charter have also been breached.

“We believe there needs to be consistency in the approach of the international community to countries that violate international law. When Israel launched sustained offensive military operations against the Gaza strip, killing hundreds, flattening homes, burying civilians under the rubble and devastating the already dilapidated infrastructure in such a small and densely populated area, the world failed to respond in the same way as it has on Ukraine.”

That military aggression was not met with sanctions, isolation and a divestment campaign, she said.

Taking a swipe at some media houses which had not been fair in their coverage if the war she said: “We are also worried at the mainstream media narrative which has tended to support the actions of the big powers as they have seemingly become part of orchestrated propaganda campaigns, either actively at times or unconsciously.

“It is important that we as diplomatic representatives redouble our efforts to explain to the SA public and our friends what drives our foreign policy. We also need our senior diplomats to speak with one voice and defend government’s position on these issues so we avoid confusion and mixed messaging.

“I have been quiet astounded at the manner in which diplomats representing SA have publicly attacked our policy positions in a manner that implies we are merely a subject to be instructed.”