PODCAST | Ramaphosa's Catch-22 in dealing with 'ethically challenged' ANC members

President Cyril Ramaphosa has campaigned on a policy of clean governance, but when it comes to cleaning up the ANC he seems to be all bark and no bite.

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our panel looks at the question of ethics in political and other leadership in society.

Why? Because, as you may know, the ANC in Mpumalanga has elected someone who is facing charges of murder — treasurer Mandla Msibi — flying in the face of Ramaphosa’s campaign to clean up the party’s tarnished image.

While Ramaphosa had words with the voting delegates during his closing address, little was done to prevent the appointment.



In this week's discussion, we ask if it is too much to expect ethical political leadership in SA. Who — if any — of our politicians are for clean governance, and why Ramaphosa would not intervene in an appointment with his own reputation on the line?

