×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Has the EFF abandoned the youth? Malema says no

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
09 April 2022 - 12:00
EFF leader Julius Malema has rubbished suggestions the youth have lost faith in his party.
EFF leader Julius Malema has rubbished suggestions the youth have lost faith in his party.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to claims the party has abandoned young people and no longer cares about South Africans, saying anyone who believes young people no longer support the EFF are “daydreaming”.

Rising youth unemployment and Operation Dudula protests in communities have led to some claiming the EFF has not stood up for young people and does not have the interests of South Africans at heart.

Speaking to SABC News recently, Malema rubbished the suggestions.

“The young people of SA know Julius Malema cares for them, and the EFF cares for them. If you look at all the universities which have held elections, the EFF has made a clean sweep because it is the home of young people”.

He said anyone who argues the youth no longer sees the EFF as their home is “daydreaming”.

“We are an organisation inspired by the suffering and struggles of young people, particularly African young people. We will fight unemployment. We are the only hope of the hopeless masses, daily involved in resolving their problems”.

Malema recently slammed Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini’s claim the EFF was behind his arrest.

I don’t have time for small boys and I don’t want to waste my time on such useless people. Where would I be getting such powers to do that?” he told Motsweding FM.

He also took aim at those using his name for clout. 

“My name is not a playground. When everyone in this country has their own issues, they say it is Malema. If they are crazy, then they must practice their craziness somewhere else. They must not come to me,” he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Fana Mokoena says ‘SA is on the verge of joining failed states’, calls for united Africa

"It is important South Africans are the first to buy into the vision of a united Africa with one currency and one passport. Our country is on the ...
News
3 days ago

Malema laughs off Kenny Kunene's 'threat' to expose his alleged 'Zim interests'

'"Everybody hates Malema," said the EFF leader.
Politics
1 week ago

‘It will just further divide the community’ — what you said about ‘Lux’ Dlamini’s arrest

Has 'Lux' and Operation Dudula split your community?
News
6 days ago

‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini

"I don’t have time for small boys and I don’t want to waste my time on such useless people," Malema said about Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sandile Zungu sings out for ‘sister’ Zandile Gumede ahead of ANC conference Politics
  2. Gwen Ramokgopa sings Ramaphosa’s praises as ANC edges closer to elective ... Politics
  3. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  4. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...