Maimane: We need a list of all those who looted during national state of disaster

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane wants those who “looted” public resources during the national state of disaster to be named and shamed.

The state of disaster, implemented in March 2020 as part of government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, was ended by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

While many debated the decision, Maimane believes it is time to reflect on the period and prosecute those who used it as an excuse to steal.

“While people were starving, suffering, losing homes and jobs; government officials were eating,” he claimed.

He called for a list to be compiled of “all those who looted during the national state of disaster.”

“We must track who is held to account and who is not held to account by the National Prosecuting Authority .”

He had earlier called for government to respond to the scourges of femicide, gender-based violence, crime and unemployment in the same way it did to the pandemic.