Ramaphosa slams cops for ‘apartheid- style’ treatment of foreigners

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the police’s “apartheid-style” approach of asking foreign nationals to produce their identity documents.

“Obviously we cannot accept behaviour like that where people are hunted down in that way and are asked questions in that way about their own identity, because it takes us back to the apartheid way of doing things,” Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

“We are now in a democracy and we should be very restrained and respectful of the rights of people in our country.”

Ramaphosa was speaking to journalists before a presidential imbizo in Bloemfontein, and was asked about reports of police allegedly stopping foreign nationals and asking them to produce proof of their identity.