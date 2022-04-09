×

Politics

WATCH | Early birthday presents for Zuma as bull arrives at Nkandla

09 April 2022 - 16:18
Some of the ANC members who gathered at Nkandla on April 9 2022 to prepare for Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday celebration.
Image: Orrin Singh

As ominous clouds settled over the mountain tops surrounding Jacob Zuma's homestead in KwaDakwadunuse in Nkandla on Saturday, gifts of livestock were bestowed on the former president.

A bull, two cows and three sheep were given to Zuma, who turns 80 on Tuesday, by ANC members from the Musa Dladla region.

Dozens of ANC members gathered outside Zuma's Nkandla home to celebrate a “Thanksgiving” in honour of what Zuma did for the poor and marginalised during his tenure as president.

Mlenze Vundla of the Musa Dladla region said: “All the policy positions which were passed during Jacob Zuma's tenure (as president) were pro-poor. Most of the policy positions the ANC is taking today are not easily executed. You find that you are looking for modality of executions in the policy positions.”

One of the cattle that arrived at Nkandla on April 9 2022 as an 80th birthday gift for Jacob Zuma.
Image: Orrin Singh

Vundla said the significance of giving a person cattle dated back decades. “Livestock in the Zulu culture is not like any other gift because livestock back then was used as an economic measure. So we are going to take these livestock inside and place them in his kraal.” 

Zuma is expected to expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday for his arms deal corruption trial.

In a statement on Saturday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it would hold a media briefing on Sunday to reveal “decisions” by Zuma about his court date.

Bheki Mbambo, 31, secretary of the ANC's Msholozi branch in ward 14, Nkandla.
Image: Orrin Singh

Bheki Mbambo, 31, branch secretary of the Msholozi branch in ward 14, Nkandla, said they would stand by Zuma “come hell or high water”.

“We will support him no matter what because of everything he did for us as black South Africans.”

A stage has been set up outside Zuma's homestead as celebrations are expected to continue well into the night.

