Zikalala condemns factionalism at start of ANC’s eThekwini conference

KwaZulu-Natal ANC leader Sihle Zikalala berated delegates at the party's eThekwini conference on Saturday for putting factional interests ahead of the future of the ANC.

Zikalala lashed out at the two factions in the region, especially the group aligned with corruption-accused former mayor Zandile Gumede, for holding the party to ransom by arriving hours late at the conference.

He said it was because of factionalism that the Gumede faction was not at the venue at 10am when the conference was supposed to start.