ANC KZN nominations under way

On Thabani Nyawose's slate, all contenders for the five positions of regional officials were present at the plenary and accepted nomination in person.

Delegates are now waiting for ballot papers to be printed in accordance with candidates who have accepted nomination for voting to begin.

Nyawose and Gumede are standing for regional chairperson.

Thembo Ntuli accepted nomination for deputy chairperson. Musa Nciki is standing for regional secretary while Nkosenhle Madlala is up for deputy secretary. Zoe Shabalala is up for treasurer.