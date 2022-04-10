ANC KZN nominations under way
After a delay of several hours, the ANC regional conference in eThekwini began with no surprises in nominations but a notable absence of four nominees from the Zandile Gumede slate.
Only Musa Nciki, who is running for regional secretary on Gumede's slate, accepted nomination in person, while the other three contenders on the slate accepted via written letters.
Two names met threshold for chair position— Zimasa Matiwane (@ZimasaMatiwane) April 10, 2022
Thabani Nyawose and Zandile Gumede. Deputy Mthunzi Dlamini and Tembo Ntuli. Secretary Bheki Ntuli and Musa Nciki. Deputy secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo and Nksentle Madlala.
On Thabani Nyawose's slate, all contenders for the five positions of regional officials were present at the plenary and accepted nomination in person.
Delegates are now waiting for ballot papers to be printed in accordance with candidates who have accepted nomination for voting to begin.
Nyawose and Gumede are standing for regional chairperson.
Thembo Ntuli accepted nomination for deputy chairperson. Musa Nciki is standing for regional secretary while Nkosenhle Madlala is up for deputy secretary. Zoe Shabalala is up for treasurer.
Mthunzi Dlamini accepted nomination for deputy chairperson.
Bheki Ntuli is contesting the position of regional secretary while Thanduxolo Sabelo is up for deputy regional secretary.
Ntokozo Sibiya is nominated for the treasurer position.
Provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela told TimesLIVE the conference agreed that regional task team (RTT) members would not be allocated voting status.
Zandile Gumede has accepted nomination for eThekwini regional chair in absentia through a letter that reads:— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) April 10, 2022
"I am always available and willing to serve the ANC in any position."
She can't be at the #ANCeThekwini conference as she is affected by the step aside rule. pic.twitter.com/zfIA5eKnF1
