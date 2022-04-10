×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANC KZN nominations under way

10 April 2022 - 16:34 By Zimasa Matiwane and Kgothatso Madisa
Friend of the conference - businessman Sandile Zungu with regional secretary contender Musa Ncika during nominations.
Friend of the conference - businessman Sandile Zungu with regional secretary contender Musa Ncika during nominations.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

After a delay of several hours, the ANC regional conference in eThekwini began with no surprises in nominations but a notable absence of four nominees from the Zandile Gumede slate.

Only Musa Nciki, who is running for regional secretary on Gumede's slate, accepted nomination in person, while the other three contenders on the slate accepted via written letters.

On Thabani Nyawose's slate, all contenders for the five positions of regional officials were present at the plenary and accepted nomination in person.

Delegates are now waiting for ballot papers to be printed in accordance with candidates who have accepted nomination for voting to begin.

Nyawose and Gumede are standing for regional chairperson.

Thembo Ntuli accepted nomination for deputy chairperson. Musa Nciki is standing for regional secretary while Nkosenhle Madlala is up for deputy secretary. Zoe Shabalala is up for treasurer.

Stalemate over credentials at eThekwini ANC conference

A day after the eThekwini ANC’s regional conference began delegates are yet to nominate leaders for election after disagreement on procedural matters.
Politics
5 hours ago

Mthunzi Dlamini accepted nomination for deputy chairperson.

Bheki Ntuli is contesting the position of regional secretary while Thanduxolo Sabelo is up for deputy regional secretary.

Ntokozo Sibiya is nominated for the treasurer position.

Provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela told TimesLIVE the conference agreed that regional task team (RTT) members would not be allocated voting status.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Is the new dawn still in Durban? eThekwini showdown is Ramaphosa’s biggest election test

The outcome of the ANC eThekwini conference will determine whether president Cyril Ramaphosa will be challenged when the ANC holds its national ...
News
17 hours ago

eThekwini ANC says it will allow votes from women’s and youth leagues

The ANC eThekwini regional conference will include delegates from the women's and youth leagues who are entitled to vote, despite both structures not ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zikalala condemns factionalism at start of ANC’s eThekwini conference

KwaZulu-Natal ANC leader Sihle Zikalala berated delegates at the party's eThekwini conference on Saturday for putting factional interests ahead of ...
Politics
1 day ago

Sandile Zungu sings out for ‘sister’ Zandile Gumede ahead of ANC conference

But the AmaZulu FC boss says he has not taken sides in the battle for KZN, the party’s biggest region
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Is the new dawn still in Durban? eThekwini showdown is Ramaphosa’s biggest ... Politics
  2. Sandile Zungu sings out for ‘sister’ Zandile Gumede ahead of ANC conference Politics
  3. ANC cadre system may be off track, says Kgalema Motlanthe Politics
  4. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  5. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone ‘faces revolt over her leadership’ Politics

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...