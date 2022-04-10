‘We can’t accept any MP abusing their position’: Mashaba accuses Malema of ‘advocating for lawlessness'

This week Mashaba said the decision to pursue a legal review of the matter is grounded in the belief that MPs swear oaths of office to uphold the law and defend the constitution.

“We cannot accept any MP who abuses their position to advocate for lawlessness in our country.

“That a committee of the National Assembly finds these remarks open to interpretation is laughable, and we can only plausibly conclude Malema is being protected by the institutions of parliament,” said Mashaba.

He acknowledged that the road to reviewing the decision of the committee will take time but said the party was patient to ensure it delivers a lesson to MPs to take illegal immigration seriously.

“Our first step will be to obtain the legal representations made by Mr Malema and the minutes of the deliberations of the committee. South Africans are finding their voice on the issue of illegal immigration and condemning the failure of our government to manage our borders and document individuals who enter our country legally,” said Mashaba.

“It is a violation of public trust for an MP to openly encourage and promote illegal immigration.”

In his remarks last year, Malema said SA was “home” for all people in the Sadc region.

“Let the borders be open and if the gates are not going to be open for the Sadc, fellow Sadc people please find a creative way. This is your home, your families are here.

“There is no way anyone is going to close you out. Lesotho and Free State are one thing, Mpumalanga and Swaziland are one thing, North West and Botswana are one thing, Limpopo and Zimbabwe are one thing. What is the point? There is no point at all,” Malema said.