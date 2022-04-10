Zandile Gumede voted in as ANC's eThekwini regional chairperson
The ANC regional conference has elected Zandile Gumede as the eThekwini regional chairperson.
Gumede's slate took a clean sweep of all positions of the ANC's biggest region in the country:
- Gumede, regional chairperson;
- Thembo Ntuli, deputy chairperson;
- Musa Nciki, regional secretary;
- Nkosenhle Madlala, secretary; and
- Zoe Shabalala, treasurer.
Gumede, a former eThekwini mayor, is standing trial in Durban's high court alongside 21 others accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering.
Gumede faces more than 2,000 charges related to a R320m solid waste project.
A fortnight ago, TimesLIVE reported that Gumede's supporters were saying she would land the post.
Gumede received vote- 210
Gumede received vote- 210
Thabani Nyawose received - 181
The new leaders of the #ANCeThekwini region.— Zimasa Matiwane (@ZimasaMatiwane) April 10, 2022
Thembo Ntuli, Musa Nciki and Nkosenhle Madlala.
Zandile Gumede and Zoe Shabalala were not here all weekend. pic.twitter.com/ztro44z02i
JUST IN | Mood at the Durban ICC as Zandile Gumede is announced as the eThekwini regional Chairperson. pic.twitter.com/7JBpc5miTx— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) April 10, 2022
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
