Blade Nzimande takes veiled swipe at ‘self-centred’ Jacob Zuma

SA and the ANC-led alliance have too many problems to invest time nursing the egos of leaders who think they are the Alpha and Omega of political life in the country.

While the country battles rising unemployment and a stagnant economy, the alliance and society at large should distance itself from entertaining self-centred leaders who are only concerned about themselves.

Without mentioning him by name, SACP boss Blade Nzimande appeared to suggest one of the problematic leaders who must be ignored is former ANC and SA president Jacob Zuma, whom he accused of being obsessed with playing the victim card.

Much-publicised visits by individuals and leaders to Zuma’s Nkandla home in KwaZulu-Natal must not be the centre of attention for a country facing serious challenges , charged Nzimande.

“Comrade Gwede Mantashe [national chairperson of the ANC and mineral resources minister] put it very nicely yesterday about the egos and self-centredness that we are seeing generated, unfortunately by a society that is in such a crisis,” said Nzimande.