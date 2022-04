eThekwini’s new leadership collective preaches unity and embrace after resounding victory

“After election (conference) we normally work on the same programme. Our responsibility for now will be more to look at the organisational work.

“We will also look at our comrades and not opponents. They had a different view and democracy prevailed. We are also going to embrace them. We will respect them as we will require them to respect us,” said Nciki.

Ntuli said their victory will not affect deployments to eThekwini municipality, where some of their losing opponents hold strategic positions.

“We are in the process of electing in the region and not in a government election. When you have elected the leadership you have to work with the deployees of the movement because there is no government that was just elected,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.