eThekwini’s new leadership collective preaches unity and embrace after resounding victory

Gumede was nominated and elected in absentia. The former eThekwini mayor is standing trial in Durban’s high court alongside 21 others accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering. She faces more than 2,000 charges related to a R320m solid waste project.

However, her loyalists remained loyal to her, delivering an upset that might have far-reaching implications for KwaZulu-Natal’s upcoming elective conference and possibly the national conference in December.

Gumede’s win is expected to boost former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s ambitions in the race for the party’s number one position in December

Hours before the start of the conference Mkhize addressed Gumede’s supporters in Ballito, nailing his colours to the “Gumede” mast.