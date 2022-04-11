‘Fighting spirit’ or ‘low moral compass’? — SA weighs in on Zandile Gumede’s re-election
South Africans have flooded social media with reactions to the ANC’s eThekwini regional conference over the weekend, with the election of corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as regional chairperson sparking fierce debate.
The conference was billed as the most important test yet for ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and his supporters ahead of the general elective conference at the end of the year.
Gumede was nominated and re-elected in absentia. The former eThekwini mayor is standing trial alongside 21 others accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering over a R320m solid waste project.
Her slate won key positions in the regions.
Thembo Ntuli was appointed deputy chairperson, Musa Nciki as regional secretary, Nkosenhle Madlala as secretary and Zoe Shabalala as treasurer.
Gumede’s win is expected to boost Zweli Mkhize’s ambitions as ANC president, with the former health minister addressing her supporters ahead of the start of the conference.
Her election, and that of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as provincial treasurer at the Mpumalanga conference, brought the party’s step-aside resolution back into the spotlight.
Social media was filled with reactions to the eThekwini regional conference, with some congratulating her on the election and others slamming the decision.
Here is a look some reactions online:
Mam’Zandile Gumede fighting spirit is not different of Queen Nzinga, Queen Nefertari, Queen Makeda, Queen Nandi, Queen Amina, Queen Ranavalona… pic.twitter.com/gipYT6kGfd— Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) April 9, 2022
The election of Zandile Gumede offers a peep into the mind of an ordinary ANC cadre;— Phumudzo Makhani (@makhanip) April 10, 2022
An extremely low moral compass#ANCeThekwini pic.twitter.com/xtIbzHE7JZ
Congratulations to mama Zandile Gumede and your leadership collective. Congratulations to the entire ANC. The ANC is the winner. It’s democracy in action, the will of the people! I have no doubt her team and REC will help heal and unite the ANC- they don’t look vindictive… pic.twitter.com/ZYFbpSb82T— Wonderboy Peters (@PetersWonderboy) April 10, 2022
Next month on 12th, Zandile Gumede will be 61 years old& she's still nominated to be ANC chairperson.😏🚮— Top Dog!!!🇿🇦 (@TopThestreets) April 10, 2022
At the age of 26 years we hardly find bursaries, at 36 we hardly find employment but magogo at 61 years shes sitting with better opportunities than the rest of SA youth. pic.twitter.com/pppAwAen0b
Zandile Gumede is a serious irritation in KZN😹 I just love it when women are more powerful than men in politics🤞🏾😂 #ANCeThekwini— S E P H I R I❄️ (@sephiritsikeli) April 10, 2022
The nominations and elections of Mandla Msibi and Zandile Gumede into the ANC regional structures tells you all you need to know about the current generation of ANC members. #ANCeThekwini— Thabang Kgwete (@Thabang_Kgwete) April 10, 2022
Congratulations are in order Mam Zandile Gumede on your election,as the new @ANCKZN Chairperson!!!✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾— LAND is my identity🇷🇺✊⚔️💣🔥🔥🔥 (@kalushi_01) April 10, 2022
The next stop is delivering Mam @LindiweSisuluSA as the President of @MYANC in December, AYIKHALE!!!✊🏾🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/groBP7t76x
Askaris at Luthuli house typing a letter asking Zandile Gumede to step aside. pic.twitter.com/STpcmTPvMh— Khanyi 🌸 (@khanyizama) April 10, 2022
