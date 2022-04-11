×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

‘Fighting spirit’ or ‘low moral compass’? — SA weighs in on Zandile Gumede’s re-election

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
11 April 2022 - 08:25
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was elected regional chairperson despite an ongoing corruption case against her.
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was elected regional chairperson despite an ongoing corruption case against her.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

South Africans have flooded social media with reactions to the ANC’s eThekwini regional conference over the weekend, with the election of corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as regional chairperson sparking fierce debate.

The conference was billed as the most important test yet for ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and his supporters ahead of the general elective conference at the end of the year. 

Gumede was nominated and re-elected in absentia. The former eThekwini mayor is standing trial alongside 21 others accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering over a R320m solid waste project.

Her slate won key positions in the regions.

Thembo Ntuli was appointed deputy chairperson, Musa Nciki as regional secretary,  Nkosenhle Madlala as secretary and Zoe Shabalala as treasurer.

Gumede’s win is expected to boost Zweli Mkhize’s ambitions as ANC president, with the former health minister addressing her supporters ahead of the start of the conference.

Her election, and that of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as provincial treasurer at the Mpumalanga conference, brought the party’s step-aside resolution back into the spotlight.

Social media was filled with reactions to the eThekwini regional conference, with some congratulating her on the election and others slamming the decision.

Here is a look some reactions online:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Zandile Gumede voted in as ANC's eThekwini regional chairperson

Zandile Gumede has been elected regional chairperson of the ANC in eThekwini.
Politics
12 hours ago

eThekwini’s new leadership collective preaches unity and embrace after resounding victory

History repeated itself in eThekwini on Sunday when the ANC region reelected Zandile Gumede as their leader, but this time she comes with baggage and ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Is the new dawn still in Durban? eThekwini showdown is Ramaphosa’s biggest election test

The outcome of the ANC eThekwini conference will determine whether president Cyril Ramaphosa will be challenged when the ANC holds its national ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Is the new dawn still in Durban? eThekwini showdown is Ramaphosa’s biggest ... Politics
  2. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  3. ANC cadre system may be off track, says Kgalema Motlanthe Politics
  4. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone ‘faces revolt over her leadership’ Politics
  5. Ramaphosa tells of Biden call during imbizo in Free State Politics

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...