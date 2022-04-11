×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

IFP vows to stamp out disunity and corruption in leadership

11 April 2022 - 18:10 By LWAZI HLANGU
Ntandeyenkosi Shabalala, Uthukela District Municipality mayor and Thami Ntuli, IFP provincial chairperson at a briefing on Monday
Ntandeyenkosi Shabalala, Uthukela District Municipality mayor and Thami Ntuli, IFP provincial chairperson at a briefing on Monday
Image: Supplied

The IFP has issued a stern warning against to those who sow divisions in the party and question the legacy of founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

IFP KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Thami Ntuli on Monday shared the outcomes of the party's two-day strategic planning workshop to prepare for the 2024 elections.

“We resolved to encourage unity in all levels and reject camps and divisions as enemies of the IFP and enemies of the legacy of the founder and president emeritus of the IFP.”

Party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the issue of groupings within the party stems from clashing opinions during conferences.

However he said those disagreements should not be allowed to cause divisions.

With the party now governing 28 municipalities heading into the 2024 national elections, Hlengwa warned members against the temptations that come with power saying that is the root cause of division and corruption.

“This is a preventive action of the IFP ahead of the elections but also to say that nobody should be under the hallucinations of the trappings of power and forget the mandate. We are here to serve our deployees. Particularly mayors, speakers and deputy mayors must not be self-serving because that is what invites corruption and divisions.”

The issue of corruption among leaders was also addressed by Ntuli when he weighed in on the election of Zandile Gumede as chair of the ANC's eThekwini region.

Gumede — alongside 21 others — is facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering related to a R320m solid waste project.

“Promoting leaders who have not been cleared of wrongdoing or making them play a leading role in society is sending a message of lacking integrity, hence we are aware of the outcome in eThekwini. We don't want to enter into the internal issues of the ANC in eThekwini but we are only concerned about that element,” he said.

He said the party has always been vocal against corruption.

“Even when some leaders were promoted to the legislature we raised the concern as the IFP since we say we hate corruption. Whenever there is an issue about leaders pertaining to corruption, we don't think it's a just move to promote leaders who are still having a dark cloud.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Ulundi municipality vs KZN health MEC in hospital closure saga

Ulundi municipality and KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu are at loggerheads after she accused it of instigating protests against her ...
News
2 weeks ago

Date of Prince Misuzulu’s coronation not yet finalised

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, told TimesLIVE on Thursday he would make a formal announcement to the monarch ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Is the new dawn still in Durban? eThekwini showdown is Ramaphosa’s biggest ... Politics
  2. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  3. ANC cadre system may be off track, says Kgalema Motlanthe Politics
  4. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone ‘faces revolt over her leadership’ Politics
  5. Ramaphosa tells of Biden call during imbizo in Free State Politics

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...