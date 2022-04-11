×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ramaphosa and allies seek to bar criminally charged ANC members from vying for leadership posts

11 April 2022 - 16:21
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies have proposed barring criminally charged ANC members from vying for leadership posts. File photo.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies have proposed barring criminally charged ANC members from vying for leadership posts. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies have called for the ANC to rule that criminally charged party members should not be eligible to stand for election to any position.

TimesLIVE understands this was proposed by co-ordinator in the ANC secretary-general's office Gwen Ramokgopa, ANC Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala and Ramaphosa in the party's national working committee (NWC) on Monday.

They called for the NWC to bar party members affected by the step-aside rule from contesting leadership positions in regional, provincial and national conferences.

This comes hours after corruption-accused Zandile Gumede was elected chairperson of the ANC in the eThekwini region.

Gumede won by a clean sweep in the highly contested regional conference, where her grouping won the top five positions against a faction sympathetic to Ramaphosa.

Zandile Gumede voted in as ANC's eThekwini regional chairperson

Zandile Gumede has been elected regional chairperson of the ANC in eThekwini.
Politics
21 hours ago

The move also comes after Ramaphosa expressed his displeasure in Mpumalanga at the provincial conference electing murder-accused Mandla Msibi as treasurer.

According to those around Ramaphosa, the election of people facing criminal charges waters down the step-aside rule which is aimed at renewing the party.

The move by Ramaphosa and his allies is seen by some as short-sighted, as it could damage his chances of re-election as president of the party in December.

Should the party agree to the proposal, not only Ramaphosa's opponents — such as Ace Magashule — would be affected. His own allies, including ANC Limpopo provincial treasurer Danny Msiza, would also be affected. Msiza faces corruption charges related to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank and is expected to contest the secretary position in the upcoming provincial conference.

“Let them dig their own graves,” an NWC member told TimesLIVE as the debate in the virtual NWC meeting ensued in the background.

Questions were raised in the meeting around how this decision would affect conferences that have already been held and which elected criminally charged members. It was not immediately clear whether they would have to reconvene.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Diepsloot vigilantism echoes apartheid past, says Ramaphosa as he calls for peace

The vigilantism which saw a Zimbabwean national burnt to death in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, last week is tragic and should not be allowed to ...
Politics
8 hours ago

‘Fighting spirit’ or ‘low moral compass’? — SA weighs in on Zandile Gumede’s re-election

Corruption-accused Gumede's election, and that of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as provincial treasurer at the Mpumalanga conference, brought the ANC's ...
Politics
10 hours ago

PODCAST | Ramaphosa's Catch-22 in dealing with 'ethically challenged' ANC members

President Cyril Ramaphosa has campaigned on a policy of clean governance, but when it comes to cleaning up the ANC he seems to be all bark and no ...
Politics
3 days ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | ANC leadership candidates are on trial, but the party is already guilty

If the ANC delegates cared more for the party, the likes of Gumede would not even be in the running
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Is the new dawn still in Durban? eThekwini showdown is Ramaphosa’s biggest ... Politics
  2. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  3. ANC cadre system may be off track, says Kgalema Motlanthe Politics
  4. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone ‘faces revolt over her leadership’ Politics
  5. Ramaphosa tells of Biden call during imbizo in Free State Politics

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...