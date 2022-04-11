Ramaphosa and allies seek to bar criminally charged ANC members from vying for leadership posts

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies have called for the ANC to rule that criminally charged party members should not be eligible to stand for election to any position.

TimesLIVE understands this was proposed by co-ordinator in the ANC secretary-general's office Gwen Ramokgopa, ANC Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala and Ramaphosa in the party's national working committee (NWC) on Monday.

They called for the NWC to bar party members affected by the step-aside rule from contesting leadership positions in regional, provincial and national conferences.

This comes hours after corruption-accused Zandile Gumede was elected chairperson of the ANC in the eThekwini region.

Gumede won by a clean sweep in the highly contested regional conference, where her grouping won the top five positions against a faction sympathetic to Ramaphosa.