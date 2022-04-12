×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

DA calls for police intervention amid reports of looting in flood-ravaged KZN

12 April 2022 - 19:21 By TIMESLIVE
The DA has called for police intervention in KwaZulu-Natal following reports of looting.
The DA has called for police intervention in KwaZulu-Natal following reports of looting.
Image: gallo images

The DA on Tuesday called for police intervention after reports of people looting trucks and containers amid the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. 

In a statement, the party said images doing the rounds on social media, showing people helping themselves to goods from trucks and containers, were disturbing.

“These images are extremely disturbing. Especially since they are strongly reminiscent of the violence and looting that took place in the same province in July last year,” the party said.

It was  referring to the mass looting and destruction of property that erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

The DA called on police minister Bheki Cele to immediately intervene and ensure that the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal were on high alert.

“This province cannot afford the same catastrophic consequences of last year's unrest. We now know that at the time, the government, and especially SAPS, has not been able to quell this unrest quickly and in a timely manner,” the DA said.

“Under no circumstances can we allow this to happen again. Cele must immediately ensure that enough police are deployed in the affected areas and that any sign of illegal behaviour is dealt with immediately and decisively.”

Meanwhile, a video on social networking site Twitter showed people wading through the high flood waters carrying items they have seemingly taken from containers which had been toppled over by the raging waters.

KwaZulu-Natal police, however, could not immediately comment on the allegations of looting.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

READ MORE:

KZN education department confirms deaths of 7 pupils and teacher in flood

Seven pupils and a teacher have lost their lives during torrential rains that have been pounding KwaZulu-Natal since Sunday night, says the ...
News
1 hour ago

At least 45 dead and figure set to rise after devastating KZN floods: MEC

At least 45 people have lost their lives during devastating rains that have battered KwaZulu-Natal, leaving destruction in their wake since Sunday.
News
2 hours ago

KZN residents urged to stay at home as army roped in to help after devastating downpour

The army has been called in to provide support to disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal who have been working since Monday to help residents ...
News
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Is the new dawn still in Durban? eThekwini showdown is Ramaphosa’s biggest ... Politics
  2. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  3. ANC cadre system may be off track, says Kgalema Motlanthe Politics
  4. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone ‘faces revolt over her leadership’ Politics
  5. Ramaphosa tells of Biden call during imbizo in Free State Politics

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours