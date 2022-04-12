DA calls for police intervention amid reports of looting in flood-ravaged KZN

The DA on Tuesday called for police intervention after reports of people looting trucks and containers amid the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement, the party said images doing the rounds on social media, showing people helping themselves to goods from trucks and containers, were disturbing.

“These images are extremely disturbing. Especially since they are strongly reminiscent of the violence and looting that took place in the same province in July last year,” the party said.

It was referring to the mass looting and destruction of property that erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

The DA called on police minister Bheki Cele to immediately intervene and ensure that the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal were on high alert.