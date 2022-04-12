‘I had no choice, my people are dying’: Ukraine ambassador to SA on her ‘undiplomatic’ tweet

Ramaphosa has indicated he would also like to engage with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a bid to convince both countries to rather settle their differences in a peaceful manner through negotiations.

Abravitova’s tweet confirms the meeting between the two heads of states has not yet taken place.

While she has not been able to meet Ramaphosa and Pandor, her tweet got the attention of newly appointed Dirco director-general Zane Dangor.

Abravitova tweeted a picture of them together but denied the meeting was about the war in Ukraine.

“The meeting we had with the DG was not related to my tweet. Our discussion was the initiative of the new DG to meet the ambassador of Ukraine for the first time, as he is new in the office,” said Abravitova.

She said she had requested meetings with different ministers on different issues related to the Russian invasion. “Of course, I’m waiting,” she added.

TimesLIVE

