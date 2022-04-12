×

Politics

LISTEN | Maintenance is not something you do and stop: Eskom’s De Ruyter

12 April 2022 - 14:23 By TImesLIVE
Eskom group CEO Andre de Ruyter.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Eskom Group CEO Andre de Ruyter and members of the Eskom management team provided an update on system challenges on Tuesday.  

A number of issues were addressed, including generation capacity, maintenance plans and the effects of heavy rain in KwaZulu-Natal and the rest of the country on power capacity.

According to De Ruyter, the country faces “two decades of unattended maintenance” at its power stations, in addition to other matters, including financial issues. 

Eskom earlier announced that stage 2 load-shedding would again be implemented from 5pm on Tuesday. The enforced outages are expected to end at 5am on Wednesday. 

