No salary, mayoral car, body guards or petrol for me, says new Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie

Newly appointed mayor of the Central Karoo district Gayton McKenzie has pledged 100% of his salary towards fixing the municipality.

In his maiden speech delivered after being elected unopposed on Monday, McKenzie said: “I came here to come and give. That is why I will donate 100% of my salary. While the enemy is busy checking which land they can build, I’m going to give 100% to start fixing the pools for our children.”

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader, with the gold mayoral chains draped around his neck, was applauded.

“I will not have a mayoral vehicle,” McKenzie continued.

“The mayoral vehicle must be sold and an ambulance must be bought with the funds.

“I will not claim for any petrol or expenses. I want to cost this municipality nothing,” he said, adding he also did not want bodyguards.