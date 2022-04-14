×

Politics

Aaron Motsoaledi denies working with Operation Dudula against illegals

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
14 April 2022 - 15:25
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has dismissed suggestions that he has “outsourced” assistance for his department to Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, the leader of Operation Dudula.

Dlamini has been in several townships with his supporters, allegedly hounding illegal foreigners.

He is facing criminal charges after the EFF opened a case against him last month for allegedly breaking into the house of Victor Ramerafe. Ramerafe had been accused of dealing in drugs, which he denied. Dlamini is out on R1,500 bail and is formally charged for housebreaking with intent to steal and malicious damage to property.

This week it emerged that he is facing a further charge of assault dating back to 2019 after he handed himself over to the police and appeared in court.

He allegedly assaulted a tenant at his mother's property in Meadowlands in 2019. After initially appearing in court for the matter and being released on warning, Dlamini failed to appear again in court and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

The court has since found him guilty for failure to appear and cautioned him. 

Dlamini and his supporters have encouraged the checking of documentation of foreign nationals in townships, including Alexandra and Diepsloot, where 43-year-old Elvis Nyathi, a Zimbabwean national, was killed by a “mob”.

Motsoaledi, in a four-word answer to parliament, dismissed any association between his department and Dlamini.

He was responding to a written question by EFF member of the National Council of Provinces, Kenny Motsamai.

“[I would want to ask] whether [Motsoaledi] has outsourced the assistance of the leader of Operation Dudula to assist him with his departmental duties. If not, what is the position in this regard? If so, what are the relevant details?” asked Motsamai.

Motsoaledi simply replied: “No, I have not.” 

