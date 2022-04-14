'It’s not a political stunt': Kenny Kunene on Gayton McKenzie pledging to work for free as mayor

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene says leader Gayton McKenzie pledging to work for free as mayor of the Central Karoo district municipality is not a political stunt.

The party's leader this week pledged to donate his salary of about R1.4m a year.

McKenzie was elected unopposed and told residents his services would not cost them or the municipality.

“I will donate 100% of my salary, I don’t want mayoral cars. They should be sold and ambulances bought. I came with my own bodyguards paid by me. The police should go do police work. I will not claim a cent for petrol or flights. The taxpayer looked after me in jail. I am free now,” he tweeted on Tuesday morning,”

Speaking on Cape Talk, Kunene said the move is not a political stunt, but a humanitarian move.

He said McKenzie is not a politician, but a community activist and businessman.

“He’s not doing that as a political stunt, he’s doing it out of the understanding that the district is financially in distress. He is there to help to get it out of that distress.