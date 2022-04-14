Please be careful after KZN floods, Lindiwe Sisulu tells tourists, residents

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on tourists and residents in KwaZulu-Natal to be vigilant and safe after the floods that left thousands homeless and hundreds dead.

Sisulu on Thursday sent her condolences to those who lost loved ones during the devastating floods in the province. The extreme weather left a trail of destruction, leaving many without homes and hundreds without employment as businesses were affected, including a number of tourism and hospitality establishments.

Sisulu said this week’s floods would cost the tourism industry millions in revenue and hundreds of jobs. She said a number of tourists had cancelled reservations because of the heavy rains and floods, with some establishments badly damaged and others destroyed.

“I am appealing to all who are travelling over the Easter weekend to do so safely and return to their homes safely,” she said.

Sisulu said the country’s borders remained open and SA was ready to welcome visitors from all over the world.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.