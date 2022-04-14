×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Please be careful after KZN floods, Lindiwe Sisulu tells tourists, residents

14 April 2022 - 15:58 By TimesLIVE
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has urged residents of KwaZulu-Natal and visitors to ensure they stay safe after heavy flooding in the province. File photo.
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has urged residents of KwaZulu-Natal and visitors to ensure they stay safe after heavy flooding in the province. File photo.
Image: EDREA DU TOIT

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on tourists and residents in KwaZulu-Natal to be vigilant and safe after the floods that left thousands homeless and hundreds dead.

Sisulu on Thursday sent her condolences to those who lost loved ones during the devastating floods in the province. The extreme weather left a trail of destruction, leaving many without homes and hundreds without employment as businesses were affected, including a number of tourism and hospitality establishments.

Sisulu said this week’s floods would cost the tourism industry millions in revenue and hundreds of jobs. She said a number of tourists had cancelled reservations because of the heavy rains and floods, with some establishments badly damaged and others destroyed.

“I am appealing to all who are travelling over the Easter weekend to do so safely and return to their homes safely,” she said.

Sisulu said the country’s borders remained open and SA was ready to welcome visitors from all over the world.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Travelling to Durban this long weekend? Here’s how much it will cost you — and how much it cost five years ago

Will you be heading down to Durban this Easter weekend?
News
7 hours ago

KZN FLOOD UPDATES | 240 schools damaged, 17 pupils killed in floods

KwaZulu-Natal went from floods to fires on Wednesday as the devastating impact of one of the worst downpours in its history emerged and those ...
News
10 hours ago

WATCH | Aerial footage shows severe devastation from KZN floods

As provincial authorities begin to count the cost of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, aerial footage gives a picture of the extent of the destruction.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pravin Gordhan rejects assertion that Treasury played no role in government’s ... Politics
  2. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  3. Ramaphosa tells of Biden call during imbizo in Free State Politics
  4. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone ‘faces revolt over her leadership’ Politics
  5. Is the new dawn still in Durban? eThekwini showdown is Ramaphosa’s biggest ... Politics

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground