×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Health ministry briefs media on current health regulations

14 April 2022 - 09:20 By TimesLIVE

Minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla and his deputy Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo are briefing the portfolio committee on health on the progress made with regards to the process of amending the current health regulations ahead of the submission deadline for public comments.

The regulations are aimed at dealing with Covid-19 and other notifiable conditions outside the national state of disaster.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Could a vaccine nasal spray be more effective than a Covid-19 jab?

Could the future of the Covid-19 vaccine be a nose spray?
News
3 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Parliament cleared Mkhize but this is just the beginning

The former health minister won the ethics matter because MPs chose to focus on just one subsection of the code of ethics
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

Covid-19 vaccine compensation scheme investigating 55 claims

The department of health has confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccine injury no-fault compensation scheme is considering 55 claims linked to Covid-19 ...
News
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pravin Gordhan rejects assertion that Treasury played no role in government’s ... Politics
  2. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  3. Ramaphosa tells of Biden call during imbizo in Free State Politics
  4. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone ‘faces revolt over her leadership’ Politics
  5. Is the new dawn still in Durban? eThekwini showdown is Ramaphosa’s biggest ... Politics

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground