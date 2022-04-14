WATCH LIVE | Health ministry briefs media on current health regulations

Minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla and his deputy Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo are briefing the portfolio committee on health on the progress made with regards to the process of amending the current health regulations ahead of the submission deadline for public comments.

The regulations are aimed at dealing with Covid-19 and other notifiable conditions outside the national state of disaster.

TimesLIVE

