×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Flood disaster in KZN a 'catastrophe of enormous proportions': Ramaphosa says in Good Friday church address

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
15 April 2022 - 14:42
President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects the damage to property caused by torrential rains in New Germany.
President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects the damage to property caused by torrential rains in New Germany.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled the KwaZulu-Natal floods a catastrophe of enormous proportions the likes of which the country has not seen before.

Speaking at the Alshaddai Termagniturbanacle International Church in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, during a Good Friday service, Ramaphosa spoke about the painful loss of life caused by the KwaZulu-Natal floods.

So far the death toll in the province stands at 395, with extensive damage to numerous business and residential properties. 

Roads and bridges have been washed away, with thousands of people remaining stranded.

Ramaphosa said more than 40,000 people have been affected by the disaster but he expects more to be affected, many displaced and houses destroyed.

“I went to one family that had lost 10 family members all at one go. That was one of the saddest  moments that I experienced, even as president. To look at family members who have lost 10 of their family members in one event, ranging from adults, right to young children.

“That is a tragic event and the pain and the suffering that the people of KZN who are affected would feel, will last for years because some of them just saw their family members being taken away by the river, by the water, as they watched. Unable to rescue them, reaching out with their hand to hold them, but the power of the water just took them away. That has been a very, very sad moment for our people,” said Ramaphosa.

He said there was a lot that had to be done in the province. He also mentioned the rains that had extended to the Eastern Cape where one person has already died.

Ramaphosa said the floods and droughts in other parts of the country were an indication of the reality of climate change that the country needed to be prepared for.

Reflecting on the woes faced by KwaZulu-Natal, he cited the 2021 July looting and violent riots which had cost the province and the country billions of rand.

He told the congregants the nation needed to also fight gender-based violence, saying the scourge had become more visible two years ago when the country had gone into the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I did say that gender-based violence is the second pandemic that we are facing as a nation. Gender-based violence continues to spread throughout our country. The women of our country are getting raped by men. 

“They rape even young children, they even kill them and even women of our country have become continuous victims of the action of men. And this has to come to an end, we must end gender-based violence in our nation,” said Ramaphosa. 

He also told the congregants about the challenge of unemployment and crime in the country.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

KZN FLOOD LIVE UPDATES | Flood disaster in KZN a 'catastrophe of enormous proportions': Ramaphosa says in Good Friday church address

KwaZulu-Natal went from floods to fires on Wednesday as the devastating impact of one of the worst downpours in its history emerged and those ...
News
2 hours ago

Prince Misuzulu sends condolences to families affected by floods in KZN

Prince Misuzulu Zulu has offered condolences to families affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
Politics
22 hours ago

Death toll in KZN floods surpasses 300

More than 300 people have lost their  lives in the KwaZulu-Natal flood disaster.
News
1 day ago

Police fire stun grenades, teargas at protesting flood victims in Durban

Disgruntled residents of the Quarry Road informal settlement took to the streets, blocking the highway with steel road barriers. They alleged the ...
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | ‘The wall fell on me and my child’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding

Two fathers speak of the devastating floods and the struggle to save their children.
News
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pravin Gordhan rejects assertion that Treasury played no role in government’s ... Politics
  2. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  3. Ramaphosa tells of Biden call during imbizo in Free State Politics
  4. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone ‘faces revolt over her leadership’ Politics
  5. ‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’ Politics

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground