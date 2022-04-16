Materials shortage could hit rebuilding of KZN homes, Kubayi warns

More than 13,500 households have been seriously affected by the KwaZulu-Natal floods, human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on Saturday.

A preliminary assessment reported 3,937 homes destroyed and 8,039 partly destroyed. The eThekwini metro accounts for 3,000 of the destroyed homes and 7.200 that were partly destroyed.

“The floods have been devastating. People have lost lives, people have lost houses, people have lost properties and other personal belongings. Many people have become homeless, especially women and child-headed homes,” said Kubayi.

“Mud houses, settlements located close to rivers and waterways have been severely affected and some houses and shelters have been swept away. Informal settlements were among the most affected.”