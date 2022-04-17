'You cannot show your tears to anyone': Ukrainian ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova

Tears well up in Ukrainian ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova’s crystal blue eyes when she speaks about the atrocities being committed by the Russian forces in her country.

But, she says, she cannot show any signs of weakness as millions of her fellow countrymen are pinning their hopes on her to convince world leaders to condemn the Russian invasion and provide support to her war-torn country.

“You have to keep it moving. You cannot show your tears to anyone. You can maybe cry when you are at home but it gives you a lot of courage to see how our people, men and women, are fighting.

“Some are cooking warm food for people and making nets for the soldiers. You think to yourself, I am here, safe and my children are sleeping in a bed. Those children are sleeping in shelters on the floor. You cannot allow yourself to be weak,” said Abravitova, holding back tears.

Abravitova, who arrived in SA in 2017 and was appointed as ambassador in 2020, spoke to TimesLIVE this past week after she made headlines for tweeting about her frustration with the SA government in trying to get a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) minister Naledi Pandor.