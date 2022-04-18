×

Politics

President Ramaphosa to brief SA on Monday about response to devastating floods

18 April 2022 - 15:51 By TIMESLIVE
From the air, the scale of the flooding, destruction and misery was evident. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the government’s response to the catastrophic floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

This after a special cabinet meeting on Sunday where the government assessed the social and economic aftermath of flooding in the two provinces and work under way to provide relief and rebuild.

"President Ramaphosa visited the eThekwini metropolitan municipality on Wednesday,   April 13, where he received an update incorporating the responses of local, provincial and national authorities to the provincial disaster,' the presidency said on Monday.

"The president has, since the start of the emergency, consulted the National Disaster Management Centre and the interministerial committee on disaster management."

Ramaphosa postponed a visit to Saudi Arabia to attend to the affect of severe weather events in SA.

