All hands on deck, says Dlamini-Zuma after SA’s 'worst' floods

The floods have left a trail of destruction, claiming more than 400 lives and destroying more than 4,000 homes, schools and critical infrastructure. President Cyril Ramaphosa initially declared a provincial state of disaster in KwaZulu-Natal. On Monday, he announced the reclassification to a national state of disaster.

Explaining this, Dlamini-Zuma said floods had taken place in more than one province and their effect would be felt across the country.

“The impact of these floods are well beyond the province and so it became very important that the national government comes on board. The reclassification from a provincial to a national disaster was then followed by the declaration of the state of the nation disaster.

“The declaration, in a way, gives hopes and also is a vessel for co-ordination and rallying the entire nation, government and also international support. It means that the primary responsibility to co-ordinate and manage the disaster is now assigned to the national sphere of government,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said the reclassification was an indication of the government’s commitment to implement recovery and reconstruction plans in a holistic manner as all spheres would be working together.

Rebuilding in the affected areas should now meet proper urban planning policies, she said.

The minister said this had been a season of darkness and winter of despair. “But at the same time, it is also the season of light, spring and hope because we have to be hopeful, committed and determined to deal with this.

“As we build back, we should be building back better. Nobody should build back in the river banks, in flood [plains] and also in some of the areas which are geographically not right for residential areas. We must build better,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted regulations for the national state of disaster, which are expected to be in place for three months. However, if a need arose, it could be terminated early or extended, she said.

TimesLIVE

