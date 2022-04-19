×

Politics

Another ANC leader gunned down in Durban

19 April 2022 - 06:24
Mfundo Mokoena was gunned down on Monday in Adams Mission, South of Durban
Mfundo Mokoena was gunned down on Monday in Adams Mission, South of Durban
Image: Supplied

The ANC in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, is reeling from the killing of yet another of its leaders.

This time it was a Youth League member of the task team working to rebuild the structure in the region, who was also a branch deputy secretary.

Reports indicate that Mfundo Mokoena was shot dead near a bus stop called kwaCele in Adams Mission, south of Durban.

Police are yet to release details of his killing.

‘They intended to kill all of us’: witness recalls weekend ‘hit’ on ANC members

Rapid fire unleashed on six people in Umlazi claimed two lives in politically charged KwaZulu-Natal
News
1 month ago

In a statement released by the mother body’s regional deputy secretary Nkosenhle Madlala and secretary Musa Nciki, the ANC expressed shock and sadness at Mokoena’s death.

“We would like to send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and comrades from his branch and the movement in general for the loss of a dedicated and promising cadre,” the ANC statement read.

The party said Mokoena was part of a dedicated team assigned to rebuild structures of the ANCYL in the province as a member of the provincial working committee in the PCP. “He is a known activist who was also a part of Sasco when he studied at KZN Coastal FET College.

“Cde Mfundo loved and lived the ANC. The killers have robbed his family, the movement and society of a bright mind,” the ANC in eThekwini said.

They also called for anyone with information that may lead to arrests to report to the nearest police station..

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Breakthrough in murder of ANC KZN ward councillor Thembinkosi Lombo

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of ANC councillor Thembinkosi Lombo, Gauteng police said on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Two arrested for murder of IFP council speaker in KZN

Two men have been arrested for the murder of IFP councillor and Amajuba district municipality speaker Reginald Ndima.
News
2 months ago

Six ANC members in court for political killings in Inanda

Two more ANC members, including a ward councillor, appeared in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Thursday in connection with a shooting in which ...
Politics
2 months ago

ANC, IFP and NFP most affected by KZN political killings

Internal conflicts within the ANC, IFP and NFP have resulted in the parties being most affected by political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, police ...
Politics
2 months ago
