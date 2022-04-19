Home affairs dismisses fake letter calling for 'serious action' on #PutSAFirst & immigration
The letter mentions the threat posed by the #PutSouthAfricansFirst movement that advocates for action against undocumented foreign nationals
The department of home affairs says a letter making the rounds on social media, purporting to be from minister Aaron Motsoaledi to President Cyril Ramaphosa, is fake.
The letter raises concern over criminal syndicates issuing fraudulent SA documentation, saying this requires “serious” and “urgent” attention from the government ahead of the 2024 general election.
“The home affairs ministry has become aware of a letter circulating on social media purported to be from minister Motsoaledi to the president. We wish to advise members of the public the letter is fake,” said the department.
The letter mentions the “threat” posed by the #PutSouthAfricansFirst movement that advocates for action against undocumented foreign nationals.
It says this movement has given rise to individuals, political parties and organisations that share its views about immigration, including the Patriotic Alliance's Gayton McKenzie and the leader of Operation Dudula, Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, among others.
“We need to take action to counter them all this coming general election,” the letter reads.
The Department of Home Affairs distances itself from a fake letter doing the rounds on #socialmedia pic.twitter.com/FE2LwhYs7g— HomeAffairsSA (@HomeAffairsSA) April 17, 2022
It is unclear where the letter originates from. The department said the signature was also fake.
“This signature in the letter is not even that of minister Motsoaledi and the letter is not written in the format that letters to the president are written,” said the department.
Last week, Motsoaledi denied working with Dlamini and Operation Dudula to tackle immigration-related challenges.
The question was raised in parliament by EFF member of the National Council of Provinces Kenny Motsamai, who asked whether the minister had outsourced the assistance of Dlamini to carry out his departmental duties.
The minister offered a brief response, saying: “No, I have not.”
Operation Dudula has been vocal about its stance on illegal immigration and conducted raids in Alexandra and Diepsloot, where 43-year-old Elvis Nyathi, a Zimbabwean national, was killed.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.