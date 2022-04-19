Home affairs dismisses fake letter calling for 'serious action' on #PutSAFirst & immigration

The department of home affairs says a letter making the rounds on social media, purporting to be from minister Aaron Motsoaledi to President Cyril Ramaphosa, is fake.

The letter raises concern over criminal syndicates issuing fraudulent SA documentation, saying this requires “serious” and “urgent” attention from the government ahead of the 2024 general election.

“The home affairs ministry has become aware of a letter circulating on social media purported to be from minister Motsoaledi to the president. We wish to advise members of the public the letter is fake,” said the department.

The letter mentions the “threat” posed by the #PutSouthAfricansFirst movement that advocates for action against undocumented foreign nationals.

It says this movement has given rise to individuals, political parties and organisations that share its views about immigration, including the Patriotic Alliance's Gayton McKenzie and the leader of Operation Dudula, Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, among others.

“We need to take action to counter them all this coming general election,” the letter reads.