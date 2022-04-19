RECORDED | Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on national state of disaster
19 April 2022 - 11:20
Minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to brief the media on Tuesday on the national state of disaster.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday the cabinet had resolved to declare a national state of disaster to provide relief to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape which had been damaged by floods.
