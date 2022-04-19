×

Politics

RECORDED | Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on national state of disaster

19 April 2022 - 11:20 By TIMESLIVE

Minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to brief the media on Tuesday on the national state of disaster.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday the cabinet had resolved to declare a national state of disaster to provide relief to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape which had been damaged by floods.

Durban councillor apologises for swearing at resident following plea to help flood-ravaged community

An eThekwini ward councillor has apologised for swearing at a resident who asked for assistance after devastating floods wreaked havoc in ...
News
22 hours ago

Policewoman dies in KZN flood operation, alongside dog trying to help her

A policewoman, as well as a police dog who had tried to save her, died on Sunday during a flood search and rescue operation.
News
1 day ago

READ IN FULL | President Ramaphosa announces declaration of national state of disaster after floods

A national state of disaster has been declared to help communities of badly flooded parts of SA.
Politics
14 hours ago
