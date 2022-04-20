×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Four police officers suspended over parliament fire redeployed

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
20 April 2022 - 14:21
The fire at parliament. File photo.
The fire at parliament. File photo.
Image: Moloto Mothapo via Twitter

Four police officers suspended after the fire in parliament earlier this year have been redeployed to other areas.

The four officers, who were on duty when the fire broke out in January, were suspended as investigations were under way into the blaze that gutted the National Assembly.

Lt-Gen Sam Shitlabane, head of protection and security services, told parliament's police portfolio committee on Wednesday they had been moved from parliament.

Zandile Mafe has been arrested and is accused of starting the fire. He faces criminal charges at the Cape Town magistrate’s court.

Shitlabane was asked about the investigation into the fire and an audit of national key points.

“The investigation is ongoing. However, I can report that [police] on duty at 100 Plein Street, have been redeployed to stations outside the protection [services] as well as the captain who was on duty, the relief commander.” 

“We have had a discussion with public works and infrastructure” on whether the National Assembly building will  be fixed.

Parliament’s leadership has been trying to find a new venue and had even considered using a marquee inside the parliamentary precinct.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

READ IN FULL | President Ramaphosa announces declaration of national state of disaster after floods

A national state of disaster has been declared to help communities of badly flooded parts of SA.
Politics
1 day ago

Three months on, parliament full of mosquitoes, 'lethal' gas, melted metal and 30mm cracks

"Nothing destroys like fire. That beautiful building, it's all gone," said a shocked senior ANC MP on Friday after engineers presented their initial ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Vape or zol? EFF MP was puffing on something during virtual sitting of parliament

Controversial EFF MP Nazier Paulsen has again come under fire. This time, the red beret was caught puffing away during a parliamentary sitting.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  2. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics
  3. Parliament to review ethics code after Mkhize got off on a technicality Politics
  4. Gwen Ramokgopa sings Ramaphosa’s praises as ANC edges closer to elective ... Politics
  5. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?