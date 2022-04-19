×

Politics

Mmamoloko Kubayi to be ANC's new head of economic transformation

20 April 2022 - 13:47 By S'thembile Cele and Prinesha Naidoo
Image: Bloomberg

Kubayi, 43, succeeds Enoch Godongwana who relinquished the powerful party position after being appointed finance minister in August. A statement on Kubayi’s appointment will be issued later, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said by phone on Tuesday.

“The ETC subcommittee plays a critical role in driving our policy decisions around economic transformation," he said.

Kubayi is acting finance minister while Godongwana is in Washington in the US attending the IMF spring meetings, the finance ministry said. Godongwana will return to SA on April 25.

She is co-chair of the cabinet’s economic cluster with mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Kubayi has been touted as a contender for the position of deputy president of the ANC when the party holds its elective conference in December.

A former tourism minister, she faced criticism last year for championing black-ownership as a requirement for access to a fund created to help the industry overcome the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kubayi was appointed minister of human settlements in August. Her department will play a key role in relief efforts after SA’s worst flooding in almost three decades claimed more than 400 lives in two provinces and destroyed thousands of homes. 

