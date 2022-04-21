Cleaning house takes time, says Mpho Phalatse in maiden Joburg state of the city address

Building a city of golden opportunities and the provision of basic services to Johannesburg’s 5-million residents was the crux of mayor Mpho Phalatse’s maiden state of the city address on Thursday.

Among other priorities, the DA-aligned executive mayor vowed to stabilise electricity supply amid rolling blackouts.

To achieve this, Phalatse said the DA-led coalition would be hosting an Energy Indaba next month, “a move which will see us introducing an energy mix, partnering with independent power producers and small-scale energy generators, reducing our reliance on Eskom and ending these rolling blackouts”.

She also promised to ensure that every household including those in informal settlements receive waste removal services. The city would purchase new compactors, street sweepers and other specialised vehicles, “getting more done in less time”.