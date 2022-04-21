Debbie Schäfer quits as Western Cape education MEC

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer has quit after eight years in the job and says she is bowing out of public life and taking a legal job in the UK.

Announcing Schäfer's departure in a joint statement with the MEC on Thursday, premier Alan Winde said he would announce a reshuffle of his provincial executive on Friday.

As well as naming a new education MEC, Winde needs to appoint a community safety MEC to replace Albert Fritz who was fired on March 1 after an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

"We are determined to use this post-disaster moment to make the changes we need to move forward," Winde said.

"As I announced during my state of the province address in February, we must push back against going back to normal and we must push forward to do even better. I intend to do this so that we deliver on our priorities of jobs, safety and well-being for all.”