EFF donates R500k to KZN flood victims 'for all nationalities and races'

The EFF has donated half a million rand towards helping flood victims in Durban.

Party leader Julius Malema on Thursday visited an informal settlement in Durban, where more than 50 homes were washed away.

At KwaMsuthu near Reservoir Hills, Malema met families who had lost loved ones, homes and other possessions, including identification documents.

At a church where families are being housed, the EFF leader handed over blankets, mattresses and food.