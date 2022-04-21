'Harassment' and 'death threats': Fees Must Fall activist accuses EFF of abuse

Fees Must Fall activist and former EFF member Bonginkosi Khanyile is crying foul over alleged harassment and death threats from party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and president of the party’s student command Mandla Shikwambana.

The accusation is contained in an open letter to Dlamini, which TimesLIVE has seen along with screenshots of threatening text messages and tweets.

A message sent to Khanyile, allegedly by Dlamini, reads: “You must stop going around attacking the EFF through me as the SG. I promise I will find you and you'll meet your maker. You are a small boy.”

Khanyile said he was puzzled by the message considering he had not spoken to Dlamini in months.

His assumption was that Dlamini was angered by his recent support of Operation Dudula, with which the EFF was recently at loggerheads.

“He is the SG and he is the one that has been mobilising members of the EFF and declared me an enemy,” Khanyile told TimesLIVE.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo dismissed Khanyile’s claims as attempts to stay relevant. He also denied the activist had been threatened by Dlamini or other EFF leaders.

“We couldn’t care less what a former member has to say about the EFF. The EFF SG and the president of the student command have threatened no-one, attacked no-one, and no baseless attempt or act of victimhood will make such claims a reality,” he said.