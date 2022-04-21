SA and Botswana take stock at fifth bi-national commission

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor and her counterpart from Botswana, Lemogang Kwape, used the first day of the ministerial segment of the fifth SA-Botswana bi-national commission (BNC) to discuss current affairs.

“I am aware there are agreements and memoranda of understanding in a range of fields. Today’s [Thursday] meeting creates an opportunity to take stock of these to consolidate the work done and resolve challenges that may have hampered the effective implementation of some commitments, if any,” said Pandor.

Pandor said in Pretoria the session took place “in trying times. Both our countries’ economies are emerging from the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The two countries had many similarities and through co-operation were well-placed to rebuild their national economies and contribute to the economic recovery of the region and continent, she said.

“As SA, we are determined to expand efforts to ensure socio-economic development, joint prosperity and the mutual benefit of our people. We believe we have a solid and dependable co-operative partner in Botswana.”