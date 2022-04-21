Thabo Masebe would have backed Motsoaledi's call to flush out illegals, says ex-ANCYL head Lulu Johnson

Former ANCYL president Mlungisi 'Lulu' Johnson has thrown his weight behind home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi who has called for the flushing out of all undocumented foreign nationals in the country and emphasised that the late former treasurer general of the league, Thabo Masebe, would have done the same.

Johnson was speaking at Masebe's memorial service which was organised by the governing party in Kempton Park, East Rand, on Thursday.

He said he had no doubt that Masebe would have backed Motsoaledi’s mission to deal with illegal immigrants, saying this would have been the right thing to do.

Motsoaledi has been brazen about his mission to rid the country of illegal foreigners, saying they should be arrested and deported.

Johnson said Masebe, who was a principled, disciplined and seasoned cadre of the ANC, died before he could also join the fight against illegal immigrants.

“We were still to hear from you (Masebe) on joining Dr Aaron Motsoaledi in calling for law and order by flushing out all illegal immigrants hailing from anywhere in the world,” said Johnson. “SA can never be reduced to a banana republic where anyone can come as they wish without any proper documentation allowing him or her to reside in our land.