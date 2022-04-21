×

Politics

Tshwane mayor delivers state of city address amid disruptions by EFF, ANC

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
21 April 2022 - 15:31
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams says he will prioritise electricity and water infrastructure, stringent financial management and oversight, and a business-friendly city that promotes jobs. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams faced delays in delivering his state of the city address as opposition parties attempted to have council speaker Murunwa Makwarela recuse himself.

The EFF and the ANC fought hard to have Makwarela recuse himself over a council investigation into allegations raised by a council employee, Tiyiselani Babane, involving the use of blue lights and alleged sexual assault, among other things.

They argued that Makwarela had previously recused himself while the council investigated the matter over 60 days. 

EFF leader in council Obakeng Ramabodu was the first to raise the matter, asking for clarity over the investigation against Makwerela. He was supported by ANC councillor Kgomotso Masilela, who also objected to Makwerela presiding over the meeting, accusing him of having broken the law.

Williams and council chief whip Christo van den Heever were among those who came to the defence of Makwarela.

Makwarela finally ruled that Williams must continue with his speech on the basis that his matter was not part of the agenda on the day.

Cleaning house takes time, says Mpho Phalatse in maiden Joburg state of the city address

Building a city of golden opportunities and the provision of basic services to Johannesburg’s 5-million residents was the crux of mayor Mpho ...
Politics
1 hour ago

As he took the podium, opposition parties continued to be rowdy, even booing him.

When he finally spoke, Williams told the council about 10 strategic focus areas to develop the city and fast-track service delivery:

  • prioritisation of the electrical grid and water infrastructure;
  • stringent financial management and oversight;
  • a business-friendly city that promotes employment and economic growth;
  • enhancing city safety, security and emergency services;
  • maintaining a clean and protected natural environment; 
  • maintenance and expansion of road infrastructure and public transport;
  • the creation of a caring city that supports the vulnerable and provides social relief;
  • modernisation and digitisation of city processes;
  • a professional public service that drives accountability and transparency; and
  • creating a healthy and vibrant city. 

“To deliver on these priorities means that we must consider moving with the times and embrace the full potential and opportunities provided by new technology and data solutions. This is why I have chosen the theme for this year’s state of the city address as 'Building a data-driven city to fast-track service delivery',” said Williams.

“This theme demonstrates our intention to effectively use data, research and analytics to better understand complex issues, engage residents, and choose correct policy interventions to transform the quality of life for our residents and improve operating conditions in the city for businesses to attract more investment.”

TimesLIVE

