'We will fight for land' — Julius Malema visits eThekwini families after devastating floods

Malema donated food parcels and blankets to 500 Clare Estate residents housed in a temporary shelter after losing their homes during the floods. He was accompanied by party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

He was told by one of the residents they had been promised new houses years ago which has never materialised.

“I was one of the residents who identified a plot of land where our new houses would be built, but nothing happened. Recently the mayor was here and he said he would return after seven days but he hasn't pitched,” she said.