Politics

'We will fight for land' — Julius Malema visits eThekwini families after devastating floods

21 April 2022 - 12:50
EFF leader Julius Malema visited eThekwini families who lost their homes due to heavy rains last week.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

EFF leader Julius Malema is visiting KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday after devastating floods wreaked havoc in parts of the province, resulting in infrastructural damage and hundreds of lives lost.

Malema donated food parcels and blankets to 500 Clare Estate residents housed in a temporary shelter after losing their homes during the floods. He was accompanied by party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo. 

He was told by one of the residents they had been promised new houses years ago which has never materialised.

“I was one of the residents who identified a plot of land where our new houses would be built, but nothing happened. Recently the mayor was here and he said he would return after seven days but he hasn't pitched,” she said.

Malema assured her the EFF was championing expropriation of land which would deliver improved living conditions for the poor.

“We will continue fighting for land because we don't want you to live like this,” he said. 

Some residents had started rebuilding their homes when Malema arrived. They told him they didn't want to live in community halls which offer temporary shelter, saying they want land to build decent houses. 

While Malema conducted an oversight of the informal settlement, interacting with affected families, EFF members packed food items to be donated. 

Malema's visit comes after MPs Makoti Sibongile Khawula and Marshall Dlamini visited residents in ward 54 eNhlungwane, Inanda, earlier this week where they also donated food items for affected residents. 

