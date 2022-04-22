‘He is a political degenerate’: Ndlozi and Schreiber slam Aaron Motsoaledi for ‘rascals’ remark

Ndlozi said Motsoaledi is a “political degenerate” and slammed him for targeting “vulnerable and poor” foreigners instead of alleged corruption in his own department.

“We are being mobilised/coerced to focus all our energies on ‘foreigners’, all of whom are black, vulnerable and poor. This is to silence and divert the focus from the ruling establishment. Motsoaledi is a political degenerate. Andizi,” said Nlozi.