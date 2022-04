‘He is a political degenerate’: Ndlozi and Schreiber slam Aaron Motsoaledi for ‘rascals’ remark

In his address at an ANC regional conference in the Eastern Cape, Motsoaledi said illegal foreigners using SA would end, with sting operations planned to arrest all illegal foreigners and prioritising those engaged in criminality.

“Something is going wrong in our continent and SA is on the receiving end. When you talk, they take a big word and throw it at you and South Africans blink and run away. There is a word called xenophobia. Every time you try to show something is wrong: ‘xenophobia’,” he said.

“We are the only country that accepts rascals. Even the UN is angry with us that SA has a tendency, because of something called democracy, to accept all the rascals of the world".