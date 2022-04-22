×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

‘He is a political degenerate’: Ndlozi and Schreiber slam Aaron Motsoaledi for ‘rascals’ remark

22 April 2022 - 11:00
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has been slammed for calling illegal foreigners 'rascals'. File photo.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has been slammed for calling illegal foreigners 'rascals'. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and DA MP Leon Schreiber have slammed home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi for his comments about illegal foreign nationals.

In a video that went viral on social media this week, Motsoaledi shared his views on undocumented foreign nationals in the country, claiming SA is the only sovereign country in the world where it is open season for “rascals” who have committed serious crimes in their countries of birth.

Ndlozi said Motsoaledi is a “political degenerate” and slammed him for targeting “vulnerable and poor” foreigners instead of alleged corruption in his own department.

“We are being mobilised/coerced to focus all our energies on ‘foreigners’, all of whom are black, vulnerable and poor. This is to silence and divert the focus from the ruling establishment. Motsoaledi is a political degenerate. Andizi,” said Nlozi.

He called Motsoaledi “an idiot on a crusade”, saying his “attack” on black foreigners seeks to give credence to the "tide of Afrophobia".

“Idiot Motsoaledi on a crusade dealing with ‘illegal’ immigrants, all of whom are black, seeks to give credence to the tide of Afrophobia. Another diversion. Crusades should be at home affairs: public arrests and shaming of corrupt politicians and bureaucrats who collapsed the system,” said Ndlozi.

Schreiber criticised those who praised Motsoaledi, including ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

“Aaron Motsoaledi is Herman Mashaba’s xenophobic hero,” he said.

“Ask yourself: if Mashaba’s crusade was about immigration, why does he worship the very ANC politician who destroyed home affairs? The answer is that this is not about immigration, it is about Mashaba harnessing his rabid xenophobia for cheap politics.”

Mashaba, under the hashtag #SupportForMotsoaledi”, said the minister was doing "excellent work" by "saving and protecting the sovereignty of SA".

In his address at an ANC regional conference in the Eastern Cape, Motsoaledi said illegal foreigners using SA would end, with sting operations planned to arrest all illegal foreigners and prioritising those engaged in criminality.

“Something is going wrong in our continent and SA is on the receiving end. When you talk, they take a big word and throw it at you and South Africans blink and run away. There is a word called xenophobia. Every time you try to show something is wrong: ‘xenophobia’,” he said.

“We are the only country that accepts rascals. Even the UN is angry with us that SA has a tendency, because of something called democracy, to accept all the rascals of the world".

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Thabo Masebe would have backed Motsoaledi's call to flush out illegals, says ex-ANCYL head Lulu Johnson

Johnson said Masebe, who was a principled, disciplined and seasoned cadre of the ANC, died before he could join the fight against illegal immigrants.
Politics
17 hours ago

LISTEN | 'We want to debunk the myth that we are xenophobic' — Operation Dudula outlines its goals

Operation Dudula has long held that it is neither a xenophobic nor a violent movement and that it is being misrepresented by the media and certain ...
News
22 hours ago

Mashaba slams claims he ‘helped create the environment’ that led to Elvis Nyathi’s death

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed claims that his stance on immigration contributed to the death of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi in ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban drug Politics
  2. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  3. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics
  4. Gwen Ramokgopa sings Ramaphosa’s praises as ANC edges closer to elective ... Politics
  5. Parliament to review ethics code after Mkhize got off on a technicality Politics

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer